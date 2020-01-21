Garden Spot High School junior Maddie Sasso filed this story.
Garden Spot High School students sponsored a free lunch for their teachers Dec. 13.
The annual teacher appreciation luncheon was organized and sponsored by students in the Grassland FFA program.
The luncheon featured a baked potato bar with an assortment of toppings as well as drinks and homemade desserts.
This year’s event was spearheaded by the FFA student officers, who spent the morning cooking and preparing food for the luncheon.
They also served teachers throughout the hourlong event.
FFA students and advisers bought and donated all the food and drinks, and students brought in everything from slow cookers to paper products.
The event is a way for FFA members to show their gratitude for the hard work and dedication their teachers put into their students and their classrooms.
“This may be a small, little lunch for the teachers, but it shows that all the time they spend on teaching us does not go unnoticed,” said Robert Ford, a junior at Garden Spot.
“We appreciate everything they put into their job to make sure we are ready for our future.”
The event, said FFA adviser Katie Ranck, is also a way to encourage community service among students and help them to develop a “gratitude mindset.”