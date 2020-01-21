The first item was filed by FFA
reporter and L-S High School senior Stephanie Mays.
Members of the Garden Spot Future Farmers of America Chapter at Lampeter-Strasburg High School recently attended the 91st state Mid-Winter Convention at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Ninth graders Gracie Albright, Kaylee Glatfelter, Katie Ranck, Emily Reinert and Alexis Rohrer received FFA jacket scholarships, honors bestowed on 425 members statewide.
Among the criteria for receiving the highest honor in the state FFA, the Keystone Degree, are the completion of two years of agriculture courses, earning or investing $1,000 in a supervised agriculture experience, or working at least 300 hours in an SAE. Honorees must be community servants who demonstrate leadership and academic achievement.
Earning Keystones were:
Jessica Herr, SAE of market lambs and off-farm employment at Lampeter Cafe. She has served as both FFA chapter and Lancaster County president.
Gracie Hess, SAE of market hogs with off-farm employment at Garden Spot Village and Hershey Farms. She has served as chapter secretary.
Grace Hess, with an SAE of market lambs.
Bryce Johnson, SAE of employment at Zimmerman’s True Value Hardware. He has served as chapter treasurer.
Tobias Leaman, SAE of market hogs and employment at his family’s layer house.
Stephanie Mays, SAE of employment at Fireside Tavern. She has served as county and chapter reporter.
Danae Ranck, SAE of dairy beef and employment on her family’s dairy farm. She has also served as chapter reporter and vice president.
Jared Risser, SAE of market hogs/market steer with employment at Risser Grain. He has served as chapter sentinel.
Colin Tyler Stoltzfus, with SAE of dairy beef and on-farm employment at a local dairy farm. He has served as chapter assistant treasurer.
Among the speakers at the convention were state Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and state Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera.
— Earlier in the fall, 10 chapter members attended the National FFA Convention & Expo held this fall in Indianapolis, Indiana. All from L-S High School, the delegation comprised Danae Ranck, Bryce Johnson, Gracie Hess, Colin Tyler Stoltzfus, Jessica Herr, Jeslyn Krebs, Jackson Price, Gwenn Spotts, Jared Risser and Stephanie Mays.
Agricultural Issues Forum team members Danae, Gracie, Jessica, Jeslyn, Bryce and Jackson presented “Is the flow of international trade from the United States changing agriculture in a positive direction?” The presentation highlighted viewpoints related to the issue and its impact on the community, state and nation. The team earned a national-ranking bronze medal, placing in the top 25 teams.
Four students participated in the 2019 National Day of Service by assisting at the Indiana Cultural Trail, where they cleaned up trash, pulled weeds and trimmed plants.
Among the members earning the FFA American Degree, the highest award in the organization, were L-S graduates Kyle Spotts, Connor Ranck, Sarah Hess and Megan Mellinger.
Poet honors
Junior Riley Rinehard’s original poem was selected for inclusion in artist Sandy Asher’s “It Happened at the Library” book and performance piece. Riley submitted the poem for the Lancaster Public Library student contest last spring. She and other winners attended the play’s debut at library Dec. 7.
Students of the Month
Emma Westcott and Nathaniel Royer were named L-S High School Pioneer Superlatives for November. Students of the Month were Samantha Van Cleve and Seth Thomas.
Emma, a junior, is a member of the National Honor Society, distinguished honor roll and student council as well as the Pioneer Interact, L-S Cultures, Spanish, and Asian Cultures clubs. She attends Lancaster Alliance Church, works part time at Aeropostale, and dances ballet pointe and jazz for Viktor Yeliohin International Ballet Academy.
Nathaniel, a senior, is a marching band drum major and a member of the concert band, jazz band, concert choir, Madrigals, STEM Pioneers and the varsity baseball team. Earning a place on the distinguished honor roll, he also has been named to the Lancaster-Lebanon Music Educators Association County Chorus. He was Student-Athlete of the Year for baseball while a junior. He is the recipient of two Burrowes Scholar Awards. He is active in his church.
A sophomore, Samantha is a member of the L-S marching band and varsity lacrosse team. She is a member of her church youth group and likes to play the piano and compose songs.
Seth, a senior, is a member of L-S concert choir, Grace Church at Willow Valley Youth Group, Special Olympics, and the Challenger baseball team. He is a Steelers, Phillies and Nascar fan.
County orchestra
Ten middle school musicians performed in the 2019 Lancaster-Lebanon Music Educators Association Orchestra Festival on Nov. 23 at Lancaster Mennonite High School. Students auditioned earlier in the year to earn their spots in the county orchestra.