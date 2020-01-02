Farmdale Elementary School Students of the Month for November 2019 were Lillie Feeser, Sophia Sauder, Molly Sohonyay, Dominick Tucker, Lila Forry, Eva Crossland and Juliann Vega.
Farmdale Students of the Month
