E-town art

Elizabethtown Area High School students whose art was exhibited at Millersville University's Winter Center in November included, from left, Benjamin Wohlbowne, Rogan English, Elizabeth Stiles, Dylan Gulden, Nicole Bender, Makayla Zeager, Angela Costa-Ouimet, Noelia Morales, Stephanie De Jesus, Kathryn Hackenberg, Nicki Lathrop and Maya Zimmerman. Not pictured are Alex DeFlavia, Krimson Dougherty, Ellen Laszakovits, Sophia Pirozzi, Makenna Smith and Trinity Young.

 Submitted

The work of 18 Elizabethtown Area High School students was chosen to be featured as part of the Millersville University Studio for Students Youth Art exhibit in November.

Featured artists were Nicole Bender, Angela Costa-Ouimet, Alex DeFlavia, Stephanie DeJesus, Krimson Dougherty, Rogan English, Dylan Gulden, Kathryn Hackenberg, Ellen Laszakovits, Nicki Lathrop, Noelia Morales, Sophia Pirozzi, Makenna Smith, Elizabeth Stiles, Benjamin Wohlbowne, Trinity Young, Makayla Zeager and Maya Zimmerman.

The work was displayed at the Winter Visual & Performing Arts Center.

The purpose of the Studio for Students Youth Art program is to acknowledge and inspire student commitment to the arts, offer students the opportunity to present their work in a gallery setting, and increase understanding and appreciation for the arts among members of the community.