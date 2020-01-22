Elizabethtown Area High School students whose art was exhibited at Millersville University's Winter Center in November included, from left, Benjamin Wohlbowne, Rogan English, Elizabeth Stiles, Dylan Gulden, Nicole Bender, Makayla Zeager, Angela Costa-Ouimet, Noelia Morales, Stephanie De Jesus, Kathryn Hackenberg, Nicki Lathrop and Maya Zimmerman. Not pictured are Alex DeFlavia, Krimson Dougherty, Ellen Laszakovits, Sophia Pirozzi, Makenna Smith and Trinity Young.