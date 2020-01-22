The work of 18 Elizabethtown Area High School students was chosen to be featured as part of the Millersville University Studio for Students Youth Art exhibit in November.
Featured artists were Nicole Bender, Angela Costa-Ouimet, Alex DeFlavia, Stephanie DeJesus, Krimson Dougherty, Rogan English, Dylan Gulden, Kathryn Hackenberg, Ellen Laszakovits, Nicki Lathrop, Noelia Morales, Sophia Pirozzi, Makenna Smith, Elizabeth Stiles, Benjamin Wohlbowne, Trinity Young, Makayla Zeager and Maya Zimmerman.
The work was displayed at the Winter Visual & Performing Arts Center.
The purpose of the Studio for Students Youth Art program is to acknowledge and inspire student commitment to the arts, offer students the opportunity to present their work in a gallery setting, and increase understanding and appreciation for the arts among members of the community.