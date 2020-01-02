Ephrata High School sophomores Kimberly Earl and Leah Kreider decided to follow through on a creative writing contest made available to them through the school language arts department. Both recently learned that their work has been selected for publishing.
The Young Writers USA contest theme, “Mission Contamination,” encouraged students to write a 100-word “Survival Saga” about a wave of contamination that almost eliminated the entire human race.
Leah wrote about a character whose father was a scientist and contributed to the demise of the contamination, while Kimberly’s story was about a girl surviving alone after losing her family in the epidemic. Both students let their creativity drive the story that took them fewer than two days to write.
“I had most of it drafted in about an hour,” Kimberly said in a news release.
“(T)o achieve our aim of encouraging young adults to enjoy creative writing, we take a broad view of what makes a good story: perception, imagination, and creativity are important as well as expression, originality, and use of language,” Allie Jones, Young Writers USA editor, said in the release.
“Our aim at Young Writers has always been to get kids to be passionate and confident writers. Having work published is a fantastic way to boost confidence and showcases writing skills as well as giving students a real audience and purpose for their writing. Having your students’ work chosen is something to be proud of,” she concluded.
“Mission Contamination — Tales From Pennsylvania’’ is scheduled for publication Feb. 29. A copy of the book will be sent to the United States Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.
Kimberly and Leah received certificates to mark their achievements; they will find out in April if they are a grand-prize recipient of the Young Writers’ Award of Excellence.