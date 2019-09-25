Students in all Ephrata Area School District schools participated in activities and lessons to recognize Patriot Day on Sept. 11.
District administrators and teachers developed age-appropriate content to help students learn more about the national observance and the many heroes who took part in the response to the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. Many of those first responders continue to work toward keeping the community safe today.
“As a district, we recognize the importance of our students having an age-appropriate understanding of the significance of 9/11. ... Through the events of that tragic day there were so many stories of heroism, resiliency, and grit — dispositions we want all of our students to embody,” Fulton Elementary School Principal Josh McCracken said in a news release.
High school activities included watching news coverage from the morning of 9/11 and discussing how the effects of that day impacted the world. Students in elementary schools had a much broader experience recognizing heroes who go above and beyond in times of need, including those in the military and emergency services.
Ephrata Intermediate School students are reading “Towers Falling” by Jewell Parker Rhodes. The story is set 15 years after the 9/11 attacks and focuses on students too young to have directly experienced the event, but students who begin to realize its impact on the world in which they live. EIS students will have an interactive Skype session with the author on Friday.
“On a human level, our students are reminded of the bravery and the courage of the heroes who risked their lives to help others that day,’’ high school social studies teacher and department supervisor Larry Hagan said in the release. “On an academic level, students are reminded of the importance of our institutions, our form of government, our history and our freedom.’’
Patriot Day also provided an opportunity to discuss the importance of living a life with resiliency and grit —a key component of the Ephrata Area School District Life Ready Graduate profile.
“The inspiring stories of resilience and service associated with Patriot Day is something I am proud to have teachers elevating across the district,” Superintendent Brian Troop said.
Senior named to national orchestra
Jamie Chon, an Ephrata High School senior, has been selected as a musician in the 2019 National Association for Music Education.
The NAfME All-National Honor Ensembles represent the top performing high school musicians in the United States.
The 2019 NAfME ensembles will practice and perform at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, from Nov. 6-10 under the leadership of top conductors in the field of music education.
Appointment to the orchestra was gained through an audition process, which included placement in the 2019 All-State Orchestra, where Jamie was named a first-chair violinist.
Jamie’s musical achievement runs in her family, as both of her older sisters were also selected for All-National Orchestra Ensembles; Grace, a cellist in 2013, and Cristi, a violist in 2016.
Outstanding Visual Arts Community
Ephrata Area School District was named a 2019 Outstanding Visual Arts Community by the Pennsylvania Art Education Association for its ongoing commitment to visual arts and a well-rounded educational experience, according to a news release. The district was among 57 districts statewide, five of which are in Lancaster County, to receive this recognition.
According to PAEA, districts receiving this endorsement demonstrate the importance of their visual arts programs through:
— Use of standards-based curriculum taught at every level by highly qualified and certified arts educators.
— Offering education for all students at every level with a sustainable budget for the visual arts.
— Identifying their programmatic accomplishments, curriculum for all levels, art staff, mission statements, and arts events using school websites and social media.
Citing the Ephrata community’s strong history of valuing all of the arts, Superintendent Trupe said, “I am so proud that the students and staff of our district can contribute to it in authentic projects like the murals downtown.”