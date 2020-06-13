Ephrata High School held its virtual commencement June 5.
The graduates are:
Kiersten Michelle Acla, Roxanna Gabriela Acosta, Jeremy Michael Adams, Martin Alonso Gaytan, Fredasia Lanique Alston, Gabrielle Gail Althouse, Kayde Jesse Althouse, Christian Roberto Alvarado, Cheyenne Marie Amick, Luke Christopher Andes, Austin Issiah Andrews, Caleb Ryan Andrews, Naraly Archibald, Stefano Enrique Astudillo, Carter Michael Aten, Seth Ian Atkinson, Kylea Michele Aul, Lillian Rose Bailey, Brian Daniel Barrera, Marshall Nathan Barrows II, Cameron Bigley, Blake Robert Thomas Billingsley, Faith Elizabeth Rose Binimow, Maxine Elizabeth Bodnari, Clara Bollinger, Matthew Lloyd Bootie, Vanessa Borisik, Brianna Bowers, Khalid Farhan Brelvi, Olivia Taylor Brendle, Alexander Curtis Briggeman, Brielle Olivia Brock, Austin James Brown, Joshua David Burke, Hunter James Burkhead, Christian Aloysius Buskirk, Hannah Jane Camacho, Lorelei Irene Campbell, Mary Elizabeth Campbell, Sereirattanak Yin Chap, Jamie Yubin Chon, Carla Marie Cintron Vega, Autum Jean Clee, Armando Jose Colato Vigil, Jackson Robert Conover, Ciara Ann Deemer, Akaya Raylynn Diem, Camerin Leah Dissinger, Corrin Nadine Donnelly, Vladimir Mikhail Dorokhov, Rayshawn Allen Dorsey, Amber Grace Duffney and Trevor James Dydo.
Also, Kaylee Lynn Eastburn, Dylan Ebelhar, Coda Eberle, Serena Joy Eberly, Chandler Kade Eby, Madeline E. Eby, Anthony Walter Ecenrode, Chandler Lee Eller, Genna Lynn Ellis, Cody James Emrey, Devon Robert Eshleman, Holly Fahnestock, Zachary Aaron Farlow, Wyatt Farrington, Casey Ann Fasnacht, Oluwafunmike Veronica Fatusin, Brandon Miguel Fernandez, Alex Flichman, Meara Christy Foran, Kailee Jordan Freeman, Brittany Marie Fry, Cadie Mae Fry, Mitchell Decker Fry, Thomas Scott Fulton, Brenda Galindo, Henry James Gallagher, Colby Eugene Gantert, Lorraine Stephanie Garday Flores, Zachary Richard Gehman, Carol George, Mikheal Gerges, Gabriellah Reavon Gerola-Hill, Blaine Ty Gettler, Rose Elaine Elizabeth Gills, Celene Gomez-Garcia, Colton Darrylee Goodman, Destiny Michelle Goodman, Jacob Alexander Gordon, Kevin Thomas Gordon, Carsyn Lynn Greene, Gavin Richard Grove, Hannah Marie Grube, Kevin John Gudala, Ethan Martin Hambrick, Rachel Bailey Hambrick, Elizabeth Lynn Hammond, Evan Scott Hansberry, Jordan Nathanial Harnish, Jackson Henry Hart, Hannah Marie Hartley, Dillen Andrew Hartman, Jacob Immanuel Hartranft, Danielle Haus, Parker Ellsworth Heberlig, Jaron Miles Heckstall, Amber Lynn Hehnly, Aubree Madison High, Avalon Jubilee Hill, Koreyn Mae Hince, Elizabeth Hoffman, Hailey Jade Hoffman, Lindsey A. Hollinger, Kali Ryan Holloway, Carly Jeanne Holochuck, Kristen Homan, James Albert Hoover, Olivia Taylor Howell, Abigail Nicole Hurst and Alicia Nicole Hurst.
Also, Georgianna Faith Jackson, Debra Lee Jeffers, Keith William Joerger, Nicole Lee Johnson, Ashley Marie Jones, Brianna Rose Jones, Matthew Louie Juarbe, Abigail Rhea Kachel, Chloe Kearsley, Caden Douglas Keefer, Hailey Ann Keener, Cailyn Marie Keiser, Abigail Mae Keller, David Mark Keuthan, Sommer Nicole Kiehl, Timothy Seth Kitchen, Reese Kline, Keilani Alize Klopp, Samuel David Knowles, Lyle Preston Kopp, Abigail Marie Krantz, Hannah Grace Kromer, Damian Michael Kubovcsak, Elvin Jose Laguer Seda, Jenna Elizabeth Lang, Jamielyn Lanza, Dustin Michael Ledbetter, Brittney Lucille Lefever, Sanford Jacques LeFever, Dylan William James Schlegel Leid, Julia Longenecker, Anthony Thomas Loose, Sergiy Lototskyy, Trent Eli Lutz, Jovi Taylor Lynch, Claire Elizabeth Magill, Amanda Elizabeth Mahoney, Angelina Victoria Makarenko, Timothy Mantsevich, Autumn Elizabeth Marsh, Timothy Abijah Martell, Alanna Nicole Martin, Benjamin Randall Martin, Elliana May Martin, Madison Leigh Martin, Mariya Nicole Martin, Michael Craig Martin, Riley Von Nieda Martin, Tamyra Nicole Martin, Zane Hunter Martin, Alexis Karli-Nicole Mastle, Hailey Nichole McCann, Reagan Elizabeth McCarty, Blake Michael McLain, Kayley Paige McLain, Victoria Lee McPeek, Alexander Ethan Mello, Elizabeth Gail Mendenhall, Natalie Paige Mentzer, Chayanne Lee Mercado, Marissa Leslee Messner, Kiara-Lou Eileen Meyers, Casey Star Miller, Jade Taylor Miller, Payton Joseph Miller, Adrian Ray Millisock, Jaslexis Morales, Nayeli Brianna Morales, Anne Elizabeth Mowery, Braden James Mulcahy, Dekota Mumma, Jason Thomas Muscarelli, Andrew Kevin Myers and Christina Diane Myers.
Also, Claire Nicole Neils, Allenrobert Cabacungan Nelson, Rachel Dawn Newswanger, Loi Van Nguyen, Andreya Valeria Nieves Maldonado, Marleigh Kay Oberholtzer, Valina Oxilas, Domenic Michael Palm, Austin Joseph Paparo, Tucker Webb Parmer, Sarah Eileen Pereverzoff, Alex Henry Perez, Mia Alexis Peuler, Julio Javier Pioquinto, Hannah Elizabeth Plowmaker, Deshae Potteiger, Aaden Mathias Pratt, Olivia Rose Quirion, Kyle Ryan Raudenbush, Nicolas Jeffrey Reichert, Ethan David Reimel, Lexie Rae Reinhold, Logan Reynolds, Maelene Riehl, Samuel Stephen Risser, Cailey Marie Rissler, Madalyn Rissler, Dawayne S Rivera-Sanchez, Alexander James Roark, Matthew Thomas Roberts, ShaiAnne Geneva Roberts, Jada Mekeigh Rojas, Karter J. Romaniw, Lucas John Rupp, Rosa Saenz, Tianna Marie Santiago, Joel Santos, Hannah Noelle Santosus, Katelyn Elizabeth Sauder, Olivia Morgan Schmid, Kathryn Anne Schwartz, Camden Seibel, Ethan Cole Sensenig, Claire Addison Shepro, Jesse Sironet Shilalo, Marissa Joelle Shirk, Emily Margaret Shrack, Tyler Matthew Shue, Keegan Rae Simmons, Riley Anne Simmons, Kevin Singh, Annie Elizabeth Slovak, Peter Joseph Smith, Piper Lee Snow, Jazmyn Danae Spangler, Isaih Emmanuel Stewart, Carissa Janene Stief,
Angelina Stoltzfus, Josiah Matthew Stoltzfus, Logan Daniel Strubel, Owen Robert Stull, Dante Leshawn Supplee, Janelle Marie Sweigart and Allen John Swofford.
Also, Madison Sage Theis, Cole Tiesi, Destiny Lee Toro, Raymond Carl Truex, Haley Jean Ullrich, Jocelyn Ciera Umana, Jared Marc Umble, Alexis Marie Unangst, Alyssa Lynn Vance, Madison Ann Vance, Kia Vang, Destiny Velasquez, Joseph Anthony Vidzicki III, David Joseph Waegele, Brandon Thomas Walzl, Tyler Robert Watts, Heath Adam Weaver, Micah David Weaver, Jacob Aaron Welsh, Andrew Scott White, Blake White, Faith Angelisa White, Michael White, Abigail Renee Wiest, Cameron Michelle Wike, Ryan Connor Williams, Danyelle Lynn Wilson, Justin Elliot Witmer, Drew Evan Wolf, Taihgan Marie Wolf, Tyra Ann Worthington, Seth Anthony Wright, Aaron Nicholas Yingst, Elizabeth Leigh Young, Olivia Ann Zeiset, Winni Zhang, Jacob Matthew Zimmerman, Sierra Nicole Zimmerman, Abigail Lourdes Zorrilla and Collin Joseph Zunner.