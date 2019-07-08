Elizabethtown Area High School’s spring production of “Seussical The Musical” took home top honors at the 2019 Hershey Theater Apollo Awards by winning Outstanding Musical. In addition, Carter Rutkowski claimed one of the top individual prizes — Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical for his role as Gen. Schmitz/Wickersham in “Seussical.”
Elizabethtown also won Outstanding Dance Number and Outstanding Student Orchestra, both in the musical category, for “Seussical.’’
Spirit of Theater Awards went to Ally Hampton for Elizabethtown’s fall play, “The Man Who Came to Dinner,’’ and Abby Franz for “Seussical.’’
High schools in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon and Perry counties were eligible to receive nominations. Elizabethtown was invited to participate due to its proximity to Hershey. Independent evaluators representing Apollo Awards attended each school’s production to gather the list of nominees. The awards focus solely on the performances of the young people, honoring their acting, singing and dancing abilities.
A Tony Awards-inspired ceremony is held annually in May at the Hershey Theatre. In addition to the winners for both fall plays and spring musicals being announced, the production featured performances by the casts, crews and orchestra members from local schools.
Elizabethtown’s Adam Evans and Ryan Kruft performed solo acts from their roles in “Seussical’’ and Claire Fritz and Carter Rutkowski performed a scene from the fall play. The cast of “Seussical’’ performed a dance number.
Christine Blaisdell served as adviser for Elizabethtown’s theater arts program. Corinne Kern directed the musical’s student pit orchestra.