Elizabethtown Area High School 2019 graduate Mayelin Ebersole and rising senior Claire Fritz recently took part in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Music Festival held in Pittsburgh. The festival consisted of the top high school band, choral and orchestra students from across the commonwealth.
Mayelin and Claire were selected to participate in the festival based on successful auditions at the PMEA district and regional levels earlier in the 2018-19 school year. Mayelin was chosen to the 120-member all-state orchestra ensemble; Fritz performed with the 225-member all-state mixed choir.
A violist, Mayelin performed under the direction of guest conductor Daniel Meyers, director of orchestras at Duquesne University. This was her second year as part of the ensemble.
“Mayelin is one of only a handful of Elizabethtown students who has been to an All-State Festival more than once,” Rich Winey, director of orchestra for the high school, said in a news release. “She is a wonderful musician, and I’m very proud of her.”
Claire performed under the direction of Jerry Blackstone, emeritus director of choirs and chair of the conducting department at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance.
“Claire is a great example of what hard work and talent can do together,” said Dana Baxter, director of the Elizabethtown choral department.
“She set a goal for herself and met that goal head on.’’