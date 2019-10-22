Students, faculty and staff across the Elizabethtown Area School District wore blue Oct. 7 to take a stand against bullying.
The show of solidarity was timed to coincide with World Day of Bullying Prevention, which is held the first Monday of every October.
This year’s theme was STOMP Out Bullying.
It was designed to bring schools and communities together in a collective effort to put an end to bullying and cyberbullying, according to a news release.
The program also focuses on increasing awareness of the impact bullying can have on all children; it encourages students to make new friends or share kind words with peers, the release noted.
Students wore blue Oct. 7 because the color represents peace in many cultures.
Through Elizabethtown’s Leader in Me program, students are learning how to develop positive and healthy relationships with their peers.
In addition, students are learning to make responsible decisions when it comes to their own behavior and interactions.