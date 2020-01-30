Bear Creek School January Students of the Month are, front row from left, Levi Elhajj, Miguel Ocasio, Evan Aldous and Alex Santana-Perez; second row, Ryan Wagner, Kaitlyn Hollinger, Margo Sirinidies, Anya Messick, Connor Hearn, Emmy McCarthy, Caylin Rotondo, Addi Knowles and Evelynn Kopp; and, back row,Owen Randolph, Logan Riley, Samantha Moore, Ashlynn Heistand, Olivia Kacpsos, Addison Kline, Hannah Taylor, Sophie Schaffer, Jack Ketchum and Ryan Siler. Not pictured are Asa Evans, Samantha Gerber, Chazlynn Heaps and Avery Porter.