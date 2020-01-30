Twenty-seven students from the Bear Creek School were recently recognized as January's Leader In Me Students of the Month. As a Leader In Me school, the students are learning “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Students,” which are built around author Stephen R. Covey's “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.”
The Leader in Me program focuses on helping students learn to develop healthy relationships with peers and make responsible decisions so as to create an environment that supports not only academic learning but also social and emotional learning and future success as adults in our communities, according to a news release. The seven habits are:
— “Be Proactive — You're in Charge.’’
— ”Begin With the End in Mind — Have a Plan.”
— “Put First Things First — Work First, Then Play.’’
— “Think Win Win — Everyone Can Win.’’
— “Seek First to Understand, Then to Be Understood — Listen Before You Talk.’’
— “Synergize — Together Is Better.’’
— “Sharpen the Saw — Balance Feels Best.”
To honor the student leaders who are putting the habits to work, Bear Creek faculty and staff nominate students each month to recognize their positive contributions to the school. January's featured habit is “Think Win Win —Everyone Can Win.”
January's award winners are Evan Aldous, Levi Elhajj, Asa Evans, Samantha Gerber, Chazlynn Heaps, Connor Hearn, Ashlynn Heistand, Kaitlyn Hollinger, Olivia Kacpsos, Jack Ketchum, Addison Kline, Addi Knowles, Evelynn Kopp, Emmy McCarthy, Anya Messick, Samantha Moore, Miguel Ocasio, Avery Porter, Owen Randolph, Logan Riley, Caylin Rotondo, Alex Santana-Perez, Sophie Schaffer, Ryan Siler, Margo Sirinidies, Hannah Taylor and Ryan Wagner.