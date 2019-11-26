Twenty-three local veterans were saluted by the Elizabethtown Area School District at its 12th annual Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 at the high school.
School board President Terry Seiders and Elizabethtown Borough Mayor Chuck Mummert joined school Superintendent Michele Balliet in thanking the veterans.
“Our Veterans Day celebration not only allows us to say thank you, but also allows our students to appreciate the many individuals in their own community who served this great nation,” Balliet said.
“To some of our students the honorees are their parents; to others their neighbor, friend or teacher; and yet to others simply a new face. But make no mistake about it, we all owe a great deal of gratitude and thanks to each and every one of these honorees for their sacrifice for the betterment of our country and our world.”
The marching band performed the national anthem; seniors Abigail Dehmey, Alexander Hartman, Joseph Sikora, Andrew Telenko and Winston Williams also participated in the program. Joseph delivered the invocation. Abigail presented the history of the bugle call, taps, which was played by Winston. Andrew and Alexander read a brief history of Veterans Day and a tribute poem, respectively.
During her remarks, Balliet challenged the more than 150 high school students in attendance to never forget the sacrifices of veterans both past and present, according to a news release.
“At each of our Veterans Day programs,’’ Balliet said, “I am reminded that Americans live in freedom because of our veterans’ courage, dedication to duty, and love of country.’’
The Air Force honorees were Richard Adams, John Bolen, Donald Feiler, James Hanley, Dan Helm, William Moir and W. Fred Orth.
From the Army were Clyde Barnhart, Ronald Flory, Mark Klepping, Suzanne Smith, Wayne Stoeffler and William Vogelsong
Ann Edwards represented the Coast Guard.
From the Marine Corps were Jacob Kadilak, Bob Kane, Robert Murphy, Jason Potts and James Read.
U.S. Navy veterans were Kenneth Burke, Daniel Serfass and Thomas Wood. Jess Durham represented the Marines/Air Force/Air National Guard.
Pequea Valley salute
Pequea Valley Intermediate School hosted a Veterans Day program to honor the men and women who served to preserve America’s freedom.
Students and staff participated in activities Nov. 11 that included a luncheon for veterans and family members in the media center. Veterans were also guests of honor at an all-school assembly where the Brave Sounds ensemble and school concert band performed.
Veterans shared their stories with students, who watched a brief video on Veterans Day. They wrote “dog tag” thank-you cards to veterans as well as got a close-up look at World War II military vehicles.
Lancaster Catholic fundraiser
On Nov. 8, the Lancaster Catholic Varsity and Civitas clubs held a dress-down fundraiser to support veterans. They raised $1,342 for Veterans Victory House and $200 for the Elks Veterans Committee.