Elizabethtown Area High School students Emma Musser and Julia Neideigh were presented with Pennsylvania FFA Keystone Degrees at the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show. This honor is the highest award given by the Pennsylvania FFA association.
To earn the degree, FFA members were required to complete a supervised agricultural experience project, which included earning and investing at least $1,000 into their project. In addition, they needed to work a minimum of 300 hours outside of class, participate in at least five activities above the chapter level, and complete 25 hours of community service.
Vocalists perform at festival
Elizabethtown high schoolers Victoria Bressler, Vincent Checco, Adam Evans, Claire Fritz, Ronnie Mautner and Jake Sevcik successfully auditioned for spots in the recent 2020 Lancaster Lebanon Music Educators Association All County Chorus Festival. The concert was held at Solanco High School under the direction of Kyle Zeuch of Lebanon Valley College.