The Princeton Review has named Elizabethtown College one of the 223 best colleges in the Northeast in their “2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list, according to a report by Yahoo Finance.

The Princeton Review’s website described the private coed college as one that provides “personalized attention for students from faculty that serve as lifelong mentors,” Yahoo Finance said. The website’s entry also highlights a “welcoming and compassionate” student-centered culture that provides a safe environment to pursue a college education.

"We chose Elizabethtown College and the other outstanding institutions on this list primarily for their academics," The Princeton Review's Editor-in-Chief Robert Franek told Yahoo Finance.

Data from The Princeton Review’s survey of administrators at several hundred colleges in each region, information from staff visits to schools over the years, the opinions of college counselors and advisors and what students enrolled at the schools reported to them on their student survey about their campus experiences were used in assembling the list, Franek said in the report.

"We are honored to be included as a top college in the northeast by The Princeton Review," Elizabethtown College President Cecilia M. McCormick said in the report. "This recognition highlights the exceptional Elizabethtown College academic and social experience that we provide our students as they develop the knowledge and skills to pursue their life's work and make impactful contributions in our world."

The Princeton Review’s “best colleges” list features 655 colleges recommended over the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, West and International regions, according to the report. The Northeast region consists of 223 colleges in 11 states, listed in alphabetical order by school name and not ranked.

Another 158 colleges in the Midwest, 126 colleges in the West, 143 colleges in the Southeast and four in the International region are ranked as the best in their region.

The colleges on The Princeton Review’s 2021 “regional best” lists make up about 24% of the 2,700 four-year colleges across the U.S.