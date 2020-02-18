Huddling around the food items collected for the Mill Road Elementary Souper Bowl are, clockwise from lower left, Kason Lanza, Kathleen Moore, Zachary Gattens, Principal Michael Pericci, Layla Soe, school counselor Kara Baxter, teacher Kristyn Stackhouse, London Archuleta, Harper Walters, Crizon Kingsberry-Morant and Brynn Baker.