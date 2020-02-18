Mill Road Elementary School had a case of “Souper Bowl” fever the week of Jan. 27. The symptoms, according to a news release, included lots of students supporting the community by bringing nonperishable food items to school for the local food cupboard.
In total, 301 food items were collected to restock shelves after the holiday season. The program was coordinated by school Principal Michael Pericci, school counselor Kara Baxter, and instructional support teacher Kristyn Stackhouse.
The food collection coincided with the NFL Super Bowl, allowing students to place their food items in the bin for the team they supported in the big game. The school ended up being accurate prognosticators for the Feb. 2 game: The Kansas City Chiefs were a resounding student favorite, tallying 187 food items to 114 for the San Francisco 49ers.
Altruism is one of the pillars of the district’s Life Ready Model, the release noted. Student participation in charitable and service projects extends learning beyond a school’s walls by empowering students to give back to the community, lead healthy lifestyles and build a foundation to become productive adult citizens, according to the release.