Donegal High School rising senior Taylor Barton won second place in the National History Day competition held last month in College Park, Maryland.
Taylor’s project in the individual documentary category, “Dam, Better Call Clara!” focused on the rise of Clara Barton and the American Red Cross after the Johnstown Flood in 1881.
As a nationwide winner, Taylor was the recipient of a $500 award and an all-expenses-paid trip to meet historical documentary filmmaker Ken Burns.
Also representing Donegal at the national competition were Morgan Creek and Ella Warburton. Their entry in the group documentary category was titled “Lonesome Jailhouse Blues” and focused on the racial injustices experienced by the Scottsboro Boys in Alabama in the early 1930s. Their project was chosen to be shown as part of a showcase of work in the Oprah Winfrey Theater at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
More than a half-million junior and senior high school students entered National History Day competition, with just over 3,000 advancing from the local, state and affiliate rounds to the final nationwide contest in Maryland, according to the website, nhd.org. Students used documentaries, exhibits, papers, performances and websites to present projects addressing topics centered on this year’s theme, “Triumph and Tragedy.’’
The site noted that competitors represented every state, the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam and Puerto Rico as well as international schools in South Korea, South Asia and China.
Both Donegal projects placed second at the state level. Each advanced to national competition using more than 120 primary and secondary sources in its research, according to a district news release.