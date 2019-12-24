Donegal Junior High School was represented by, above from left, Trevor Engel, Justin Wood, Angelina Bloom and Sophia Watson at the 2019 Lancaster-Lebanon Music Educators Association County Orchestra Festival on Nov. 23 at Lancaster Mennonite School.
Directors were Shawn Lassiter and Sara Masten of Lancaster Mennonite and Penn Manor School District, respectively. Guest conductors were Emily H. Sheffer, of Conestoga Valley School District, leading the Comets Orchestra and James Woomert leading the Blazers orchestra.