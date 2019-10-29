This summer, 30 Donegal students traveled to Europe for a World War II-focused educational tour with stops in England, France, Belgium, Germany and Austria.
The experience began in London and included visits to the Imperial War Museum, Westminster Abbey, Big Ben, the Churchill War Rooms & Museum and Buckingham Palace, where students saw the changing of the guard. The night finished with a ride on the Underground (subway), a traditional fish and chips dinner and a ride on the London Eye — an observation wheel on the River Thames.
The group took a ferry across the English Channel to Normandy, France, and visited the Caen Memorial Museum and a German cemetery. The students explored German bunkers and ruins at Pointe du Hoc, walked on Omaha Beach, showed reverence at the American cemetery, saw the remaining Mulberry Harbour at Arromanches, crawled around some old German canons at Longues-sur-Mer, and finished the day on Gold Beach.
At the beach, several of the students shared letters they wrote either to the spirit of soldiers who fought there or as if they were the soldiers storming Normandy on D-Day. This was among the most powerful moments of the trip, a school news release noted.
The adventure in Paris included a tour of the Arc de Triomphe, Les Invalides, a river cruise, the Eiffel Tower and the Palace of Versailles. A visit to Montparnasse, the tallest building in Paris, offered an “incredible’’ view of the city, according to the release.
In Bastogne, students learned about the German occupation and the American liberation of Belgium, which the group’s tour guide experienced as a child. They visited the American memorials at Mardasson and Ardennes Forest. Before leaving Belgium, they traveled to the site of the Malmedy Massacre, where Mount Joy resident and World War II veteran Harold Billow survived one of the worst Nazi war crimes.
The tour continued in Berlin to the East Side gallery section of the Berlin Wall to see the artwork, then to the Topography of Terror museum, a tour of Brandenburg Gate and German palaces. The Donegal group crossed the famous “bridge of spies” from the film of the same name, and walked to the building called Cecilienhof, where the Potsdam Conference occurred.
The trip ended in Munich with a stop in Nuremberg. The group experienced an “emotional and powerful” visit to the Dachau concentration camp, where students were introspective and paid their respects to the victims, the release noted. The final day was spent in the Alps, where the group visited Hitler’s retreat called the Eagle’s Nest. A few hours were spent in the Austrian border town of Salzburg, which is famous as Mozart’s birthplace and the location of the events that inspired “The Sound of Music.’’
Chaperones for the group were social studies teachers Dave Dunsavage and Justin Neideigh; health and physical education teacher Gretchen Colwell; and School Resource Officer Scott Ney.
Lenfest Scholars
Earlier this year, Donegal High School seniors Taylor Barton and Remy Kanegene were honored with scholarships from the Lenfest Scholars Foundation.
Taylor and Remy will each receive up to $12,000 annually for four years, based on financial need, to attend any fully accredited U.S. college or university. Beyond the possibility of $48,000 in tuition assistance, Lenfest Scholars receive admission and financial aid counseling and college search support and guidance.
This past year, 431 applicants sought a scholarship. Thirty-six were awarded.
Accompanying the students to a celebratory banquet Sept. 7 at Dickinson College were social studies teachers Amy Brengel and Justin Neideigh, who were chosen by Remy and Taylor, respectively, to accompany them.