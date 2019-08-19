The Rotary Club of Mount Joy, the Rotary Club of Donegal and Donegal School District recently sent eight Donegal High School rising seniors to the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Conference.
Held June 9-13 at Messiah College, RYLA is an intensive leadership experience organized by clubs in Rotary District 7390. The experience is designed to help students to develop leadership skills while having fun and making connections.
The students selected to represent Donegal School District had an opportunity to connect with community leaders and meet leaders from other high schools in the south-central Pennsylvania area.
“RYLA is designed for young adults with proven leadership ability and a commitment to community service,’’ according to an event brochure. The organization notes that the event will help students to discover their potential and develop the skills they need to become a leader in community, career and everyday life.