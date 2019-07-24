It was 3:45 a.m., predawn in northern Maine. Two life-committed loons were communicating with each other.
The place was Lamb’s Cove, Moosehead Lake, where six Donegal High School students were on a 10-day Hurricane Island Outward Bound course last month.
The adventure was the culmination of a yearlong class experience for these six students who, along with 11 of their peers, were enrolled in the Donegal Experiential Education Program. Making the trek to Maine, with the financial support of their parents, were Kyle Bitting, Janell Brinser, Nathan Brubaker, Mitchell Goshen, Aliza Johns and Ryan Stalnecker.
The experience marked the 30th Outward Bound trip for Donegal High School students. Other destinations have included the Florida Everglades, the Outer Banks and Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.
Outward Bound uses wilderness-based expeditions that promote character development, self-discovery and service. The Donegal experiential program was formatted from Outward Bound’s core pillars of physical fitness, craftsmanship, self-reliance and compassion.
During the traditional school year, Donegal Experiential Education Program students learn and attain boating safety certification; experience orienteering at Governor Dick park in Lebanon County and State Game Lands No. 156 in northern Lancaster County; rappel and rock climb at Chiques Rock County Park; become American Heart Association cardholders in CPR, first aid and automated external defibrillator; and experience a three-day backpacking trek on the Black Forest Trail in Lycoming County.
The experiences gave the six Outward Bound participants a sense of readiness, self-reliance and personal awareness.
“Life-changing’’ was how Aliza described the trip to Maine.
“I had no idea what my body could do,’’ she said. “Outward Bound allowed me to relax and not follow society’s rushed schedule. We were in our own world with a hardworking, determined community.”
The 10-day trek began June 9, students traveling by train, bus and van from Lancaster to Boston and Portland, Maine, before arriving in the Newry area of upstate Maine. They met their two Outward Bound instructors, and then engaged in “duffle shuffle,” where students transferred clothes and gear from duffle bags to backpacks that were loaded onto canoes. Gear also included sleeping bags, tarps, cookware and food.
“I learned much more than I ever believed I could from a canoeing trip,’’ Nathan said. “Aside from learning and mastering the skills of paddling, I learned extensively about camping, cooking, working with others, understanding people and their differences, problem-solving and standing strong in the face of adversity.”
Students learned about the intricacies of canoe expedition, portaging gear and canoes, whitewater canoeing, rock climbing and rappelling. They also mastered skills related to “leave no trace” practices while camping, being totally self-reliant during an overnight solo, running and portaging canoes on a 5K personal challenge event, and navigating with charts and compass nearly 100 miles in 10 days.
“I have learned with a sense of adventure and a lot of grit you can accomplish anything you set your mind to,” Janell said.
Kyle agreed.
“I hope to bring the life lessons back to my home and live by them,” he said. “This trip has forever changed my outlook on life.”
David F. Eichler, a wilderness first responder who holds a doctorate in adult education, is physical and outdoor education teacher at Donegal High School. He plans to retire in January, which will mark his 35th year in education.