Dec. 3 is Family and Consumer Sciences Day, and students at Solanco High School are participating in the effort to encourage more families to dine at home more often.
High school students in the classes of family and consumer science teachers Erin Byrnes and Christine Sawicki have been learning about, and sharing with others, the physical, mental and economic benefits of preparing and sharing meals with family. An additional focus is “device-free” dining — that means no cellphones or other electronics at the table.
“It can be a challenging commitment for many families to make the time to cook and eat at home together, but it is such a valuable experience for the whole family that has amazing, positive, and lasting effects,’’ Byrnes said in a news release.
This is the second year that Solanco has participated in the annual American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences celebration of Family and Consumer Sciences Day. The goal is to encourage students, high school staff and community members to dine in with their families, friends, and/or neighbors and even prepare meals together during this week in the hope that they will enjoy the practice in the weeks to come.
Byrnes said students are being provided recipes that will enable them to prepare economic, easy, delicious and nutritious meals. Among the selections are chicken Parmesan stuffed peppers, cheeseburger soup, tomato bisque, vegetable and three-cheese stuffed shells and skinny Alfredo.
Byrnes has emailed school staff with recipes and encouragement to cook and eat with family. Students have also received tips on how to use social media and other communications to promote dining at home with family and friends
LLMEA County Chorus
Solanco High School vocalists Julia Gavin, Emily Herr, Josh Pope and Tristan Rush have successfully auditioned for the Lancaster-Lebanon Music Educators Association County Chorus Festival that will be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at Solanco.
Julia, Josh and Tristan earned high placements in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 7 Chorus, Jan. 16-18 at Central Dauphin High School. At that festival, all three will audition for the PMEA Region V Chorus.