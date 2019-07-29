For the past 25 years, Dayspring Christian Academy has ended the school year the same way: with a Shakespeare festival. The 2018-19 school year was no exception as students studied William Shakespeare’s tragedy, “Romeo and Juliet.”
The festival launches during Shakespeare Days when Upper School students gather for a reading and presentation of the play. Then students spend the next several days creating “electives” that demonstrate a knowledge of the play. On the last day of school, students present the electives for each other as well as families and guests during the Shakespeare festival.
This year’s electives included “Robo Romeo,” where students developed computer programs that enabled robots to perform short segments of the play. In another elective called “Songs of Love,” a group of middle school students performed songs on piano, in voice, on the recorder, and on xylophones to demonstrate the love that existed between the characters Romeo and Juliet. Students created artwork relevant to the play, developed a puppet show adaptation, and crafted a “Love Is the Key” escape room.
“We do the Shakespeare Festival each year because we want to train students with the most supreme model of English language composition that expresses biblical thought and a providential view of history,” Upper School teacher and festival leader Eric Schwartz said in a news release.
“We want students to be conversant in literature that is the common property of the educated whether secular or Christian.”
Students in developmental kindergarten through 11th grade participate in the electives, and the festival rotates among seven of Shakespeare’s plays each year.
The event enables the school to wrap up classes while providing an educational, yet fun experience, through the last day of school.