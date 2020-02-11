As #girldad trends on social media, dads gathered outside Buchanan Elementary School the morning of Jan. 30 to encourage students as they arrived to school.
The predominantly male group participated in Champions for Our Youth, which is a partnership between School District of Lancaster, the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster and Fathers Matter, a local organization working to change negative stereotypes of fathers.
“I just want to change the narrative. Males do care about education, we do want to be on the front lines, we do want to see our kids succeed,” Josh Hunter, Southeast Clubhouse director with Boys & Girls Club, said in a district news release.
Hunter helped to start the program last year.
“I wanted to give fathers something extra to be involved in, to give them a space where they can help out the youth in our city,” he said.
Dads welcomed students to school with treats and positive greetings.
“I’m a father, and I have two girls, so we’ve posted our pictures on social media,” Hunter said of the hashtag #girldad that went viral following the deaths of NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash Jan. 26.
“I’m just thinking about the young ladies we come across, especially the young ladies in the clubhouse and in the school district, we just hope that we can be that father image for some that don’t have it. Hopefully, this one small act of kindness restores that faith in them that men do care, that we’re here to support them through anything.”
Champions for Our Youth will visit four more district schools this winter and spring on the last Thursday of each month. Next on the schedule is Lincoln Middle School; gathering time is 7 a.m.
“Even if there’s two or three of us, we’re going to be out here,” Hunter said. “We just hope that more men come out as they (become) aware of what we’ve got going on. We want to pack the whole walkway and encourage everyone who walks through the door.”
The schedule is posted at SDLancaster.org/Champions; Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation is the sponsor.