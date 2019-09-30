Teachers and students at Nitrauer and Schaeffer elementary schools in the Manheim Township School District participated in several activities to recognize Constitution Day on Sept. 17.
At Nitrauer, students created their own classroom constitution. At Schaeffer, students at each grade level learned about the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. They made red, white and blue crafts, watched videos, and compared the rules within the Constitution to the rules by which they live at home and school.