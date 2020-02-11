Four Conestoga Valley High School students from Wendy Evans’ computer programming class attended HackHershey on Dec. 14 at Hershey High School.
The student-run hackathon for high school and middle school aged learners gave students 10 hours to work together in teams to bring any idea they wanted into reality.
CV students took third place with Scratch programs that included a car race game where the player identifies Spanish verbs, and a hangman game that allows the player to practice Spanish phrases. Team members were Lucas Gomez, Ethan Miller, Nolan Miller and Christopher Salewski.