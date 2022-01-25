The Conestoga Valley School District could soon face a shortage of bus drivers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski warned Tuesday.

The school district is approaching a “critical mass” of bus drivers unable to drive, Zuilkoski said in a letter to school district families.

School district officials have prepared two plans in case the situation gets any worse.

One scenario would involve reorganizing and redistributing routes among available drivers “if we are short one or two additional drivers,” Zuilkoski said. The rejiggered bus routes could cause minor delays for the affected routes.

A second, worst-case scenario would involve middle and high school students temporarily shifting to virtual instruction.

Elementary school students would still have in-person instruction in the second scenario, but with some schools having modified schedules that start later in the day to make up for the shortage of bus drivers. Leola and Smoketown elementary schools would start on time with a one-hour early dismissal, while Brownstown and Fritz elementary schools would start on a one-hour delay and dismiss at the regular time.

The length of the shift will depend on the extent of the bus driver shortage and when drivers would be able to return to their routes, Zuilkoski said.

Notifications would be given to affected families “in a timely manner” if the changes are made, according to the letter.

The pandemic has already affected the ability of school district faculty and staff to be present for work, but “fortunately we have been able to manage our staffing vacancies through the use of substitutes and internal coverages,” Zuilkoski said.