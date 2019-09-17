Over the summer, Conestoga Valley High School and Huesken Middle School students attended the 41st annual National Technology Student Association conference in National Harbor, Maryland. They were 18 of about 300 to represent Pennsylvania at the conference attended by about 7,000 people, according to a news release.
The Huesken chapter was the only Lancaster County middle or high school to earn a trophy. In addition, the middle school and high school were the only Lancaster County teams to garner top 10 finishes.
Ten of the 18 students in attendance from Conestoga Valley placed in a wide range of events.
Middle school
System control, third place: Patrick Connolly, Evan Zimmerman and\!q Tyler Stoltzfus.
Career preparation, fourth: Nolen Armstrong.
Digital photography, sixth: Norah Castagna.
High school
Structural engineering, eighth: Alex Heisey and Sam Jones.
System control, ninth: Owen Horst, Devon Nafziger and Mark McCory.