Conestoga Valley is one of 250 school districts in the United States and Canada being honored by the College Board with placement on its 10th Annual AP District Honor Roll. To be included on the 10th Annual Honor Roll, Conestoga Valley had to, since 2017, increase the number of students participating in AP while also increasing or maintaining the percentage of students earning AP Exam scores of 3 or higher.
In 2019, more than 4,000 colleges and universities around the world received AP scores for college credit, advanced placement, or both, and/or consideration in the admissions process, according to a news release. Inclusion in the 10th Annual AP District Honor Roll is based on a review of three years of AP data, from 2017 to 2019, looking across 38 AP Exams, including world language and culture. For inclusion on the 10th Annual AP District Honor Roll, districts must meet the following criteria:
— Increase participation/access to AP by at least 4% in large districts, at least 6% in medium districts, and at least 11% in small districts;
— Increase or maintain the percentage of American Indian/Alaska Native, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander students taking exams and increase or maintain the percentage of American Indian/Alaska Native, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander students scoring 3+ on at least one AP Exam;
— And improve or maintain performance levels when comparing the 2019 percentage of students scoring a 3 or higher to the 2017 percentage, unless the district has already attained a performance level at which more than 70% of its AP students earn a 3 or higher.
“We are extremely proud of our work to increase access to these AP courses and tests for all of our students,” Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said in the release.
In the Class of 2019, CV had a total of 126 AP Exams taken, 10 AP Scholars (students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams), 4 AP Scholars with Honors (students receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken and scores 3 or higher on four or more exams) and 4 AP Scholars with Distinction (students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and score 3 or higher on five or more of these exams). CVHS offers AP Courses in Calculus (AB & BC), Statistics, English Literature, Spanish Language & Culture, Biology, Computer Science A, Physics, Studio Art, United States History, U.S. Government & Politics, and World History.