Conestoga Valley High School was awarded the Program Excellence Award at the STEMathon conference held at the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 on Oct. 30.
Presented by the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association and the Technology & Engineering Education Association of Pennsylvania, the award is one of the highest honors given to technology and engineering education programs at the elementary, middle and high school level.
Those eligible for this award must be characterized as providing technology and engineering education instruction of high quality, be learner-centered, and be relevant to a study of technology and literacy, according to a news release.
The award is presented in recognition of outstanding contributions to the technology and engineering profession.
CV High School last won the award in 2003-04; the middle school was a recipient in 2006-07. Only one elementary, middle and high school in the state is recognized each year by the Pennsylvania association.
“Our goal as a district is to ensure students have the skills they need to successfully enter the workforce after graduation,’’ Superintendent David Zuilkoski said in the release. “Awards like this one show us that we are on the right path.
“This is quite an honor for the department, school, district and community.”