Nate Grucelski, who graduated from Conestoga Valley High School earlier this year, visited the Brownstown Elementary School class of Lori Dupuis on Veterans Day.
Grucelski joined the Naval Academy after graduation. He spent the last several months completing his training, and told students that during that time he was permitted to contact family or friends only through letter writing, according to a news release.
Dupuis’ class wrote Grucelski letters of thanks and encouragement Sept. 11. He was so appreciative of the correspondence that he visited Brownstown to express his gratitude, and to tell students about himself and the academy.
He reminded them to do their schoolwork, be disciplined and remember that they can overcome anything if they work hard, the release noted.
StoryCorps project
On Nov. 5, the 10th grade classes of Candace Boyer and Brandon Hershey visited Landis Homes as part of a field trip to interview residents about their life experiences. The project is part of StoryCorps, a nonprofit organization whose mission it is to record, preserve and share the stories of Americans from all backgrounds and beliefs.
Students spent the morning with residents, asking them questions about the time periods in which they they grew up. They also asked them about favorite memories, and what they hope for future generations.
Musical standouts
Simonne Legette, an alto in the high school concert choir, will represent CV at the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 7 Chorus Festival in January.
She will perform with singers from eight central Pennsylvania counties. Students will rehearse and perform with Jerry Blackstone, a Grammy Award-winning choral conductor from the University of Michigan.
— During the first weekend in November, seven students represented CV at the Lebanon Valley College Honors Orchestra Festival, under the direction of Johannes Dietrich. Participating students were Emilie Nissley, Jesse Kanagy, Lexi McEvoy, Megan Zimmerman, Janae Gaddy, Simonne Legette and Marina Gerges.
Students of the Month
Gerald G. Huesken Middle School November Students of the Month were Nyomi Longhi, Alex Rivera, Nolan Burkholder, Omar Saif, Jairus Dejesus, Jason DeChristopher, Sofiia Koval and Kiki Tricoche.
Teacher honors
The Concord Consortium’s Teacher Ambassador program named CV High School teacher Kerrie Snavely as one of its “outstanding teachers.” In recognition of the program’s 25th anniversary, it has recognized 25 teachers who have integrated Concord digital inquiry resources into their STEM classrooms.
Snavely was selected for her innovation and creativity in teaching biology at the high school, according to a news release. Since 2015, she has been instrumental in developing the Concord Consortium Model My Watershed program, which her students use to explore the local watershed.
The Concord Consortium is a nonprofit educational research and development organization based in Concord, Massachusetts, and Emeryville, California.
Salute-A-Buckskin winners
Richard Lo and Sarah Hammond were selected as CV High School Salute-A-Buckskin winners for October.
Honorees are recognized for helping students as well as other positive behavior. The special Salute-A-Buckskin ticket that each receives entitles the recipient to sign the CVHS Registry of Distinction and to be eligible for prizes.