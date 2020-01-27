Students at Landis Run Intermediate School recently created a Building Community Day to spread kindness through their school.
The event was part of Leaders of Future Generations, a school-based prevention program offered by Compass Mark for youth who exhibit leadership potential, according to a news release. Students, mentors, facilitators and youth advocates meet after school for 12 weeks to explore topics such as communication, personal values and managing conflict, and leadership. LFG is designed to reduce students’ risk factors by developing individual leadership skills and strengthening personal resiliency, the release noted.
As part of building community, the Manheim Township students created large banners and hung them in the walkways; they also designed bracelets for distribution to all learners.
They started the day by delivering candy grams with thank-you notes to the school support staff. They visited fellow classmates in the special-needs classroom and read books to the students. Building Community Day ended by mixing students from different classrooms — an effort to help learners get to know kids with whom they were not previously acquainted.
Students completed other get-to-know-you and team-building activities, one of the final exercises involving writing a kind sentiment about a new partner from the day on a paper feather. Those messages were attached to the wings of a giant bird hung in the school hallway, according to the release.
Compass Mark’s LFG program also works with students at Lincoln and Reynolds middle schools in the School District of Lancaster. Lincoln students, for example, identified homelessness and poverty as pinnacle issues in their community. To address them, they have volunteered at shelters and food banks, the release said.
Reynolds students chose to focus on their school community and issues relating to bullying and unkind behavior. They have designed a spirit week for fellow students that will feature inspirational messaging, bracelets and posters adorned with encouraging quotes, and dress-down options to help promote creativity, goal-setting, acceptance of differences and other qualities of good leaders, according to the release.
The project will culminate with a support group opportunity for students who feel excluded or who need a pick-me-up.
Denver-Ephrata Area Rotary Club
Denver-Ephrata Area Rotary Club recognized Cocalico High School seniors Brock Gingrich and Allyson Richwine as November Students of the Month.
Brock is regional and chapter president of Future Business Leaders of America and a member of National Honor Society and the track and field team. Captain of the Cocalico football squad, he was named to first team all state, the all state coach’s select team and the Pennsylvania Writers Class 5A state team. Brock collects canned goods for Peter’s Porch and works at the Eagles’ Nest Cafe.
Allyson, the senior class vice president, was the 2019 homecoming queen. A 4.0 honor roll student, she volunteers with the Junior Achievement STEM Summit, tutors peers, and collects canned goods for local food banks.
Millersville Veterans of Foreign Wars
Penn Manor students have placed first and third in the 2019 “Patriot’s Pen” contest sponsored by Millersville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7294 and its auxiliary.
Marticville Middle School eighth grader Casey Nussbaumer placed first and Letort Elementary sixth grader Nic Rocca placed third in the contest for their essays on the topic “What Makes America Great.”
Casey received a $400 prize, and Nic received a $150 award. Casey’s essay has been entered into regional competition.
The contest was open to students in the Penn Manor and Lampeter-Strasburg school districts.
Paradise Rotary
The Paradise Rotary Club named high school juniors David Reddig, Elli Stoltzfus and Keaidi Zhang as Students of the Month for January.
David, of Conestoga Valley, is a junior executive in National Honor Society. He is also involved in chorus, chorus select ensemble, musical cast and sound crew. He is a member of the summer swim team, serves as Mock Trial treasurer/secretary, and is involved in Students Against Destructive Decisions, Link Crew, Science National Honor Society, Focus, and the Technology Student Association. He is also involved in his church youth group.
Junior class president, Elli, of Pequea Valley, is involved in NHS and student council. She is a member of the Pequea Valley girls soccer team.
An honor roll student, Keaidi is a member of NHS and a class representative to student council. She is a member of both concert and jazz bands and served on the stage crew. She has played on the soccer, basketball, cross country and track and field teams. She is a member of the school Diversity Club. Keaidi is also a Sunday school assistant and worship team member at her church.
Lancaster Sunrise Rotary
Lancaster Sunrise Rotary Club has recognized eighth graders Tim DeMarco and Secina Teklai as Manheim Township Middle School Students of the Month for December and January, respectively.
Tim’s favorite subject is math. He is a member of chess club and enjoys playing baseball and golf.
Secina lists Algebra 2 as her favorite subject. She is a middle school mentor and participates in Mini-THON. Active with Girls on the Run, she is a member of the Pennsylvania Classics Academy under-14 girls soccer team.