Manheim Central High School seniors Maxwell Lubeskie and Nickea Metzler were named Manheim Rotary Club Students of the Month for January.
Maxwell is a member of the Rho Kappa History Honor Society, the Manheim Central Ice Hockey Club and the high school golf team, holding a varsity letter for the latter. A member of Boy Scout Troop No. 47, he recently completed his Eagle Scout project of renovating classrooms at St. James Catholic Church in Lititz with smart technology, new paint and white board space.
Maxwell is an active member of St. James and has volunteered at the Hands-on House Children’s Museum of Lancaster. He enjoys camping, hiking, hunting and reading.
Nickea has been a member of Alpha, a Manheim Central gifted program; National Honor Society; and Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society. She has volunteered with the Manheim Central Foundation for the Educational Enrichment auction. She is a member of White Oak Church of the Brethren, where she has been involved in several youth groups.
Nickea has taken dual enrollment courses at HACC. An avid reader, she especially enjoys historical fiction, mystery romance novels. She has developed a passion for writing, filming, editing and acting in short films.
Lancaster South Rotary
Solanco High School students Rashawn Carter and Jadan Forren were named January Students of the Month by Lancaster South Rotary Club.
Rashawn, a senior, was captain of the varsity football team. and earned this year’s team captain award. He also serves as an intern in the school’s athletic department.
In his spare time, Rashawn enjoys playing and watching sports and listening to and writing music.
Jadan, a junior, has been consistently named to the honor roll. She is a member of Spanish Honor Society as well as marching band, color guard, Social Action Club, Student Senate and prom committee. Jadan is also a member of the volleyball and indoor and outdoor track teams. She was a member of the 2019 Solanco homecoming court.
Jadan volunteers at Quarryville Presbyterian Home. She enjoys reading, running, traveling, kayaking and hiking.
Paradise Rotary
On Jan. 27, Pequea Valley High School seniors Tyrell Stoltzfus and Savannah Ryan shared their experiences at the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards conference at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Paradise.
Tyrell said that the conference taught him patience when working with others of various backgrounds and beliefs, according to a news release. He said that he was thankful for the opportunity to attend and was honored to have been chosen for the program.
Savannah said she enjoyed surrounding herself with other youths who want to challenge themselves both in and out of the classroom, the release noted.
Pennsylvania VFW
The Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars State Commander Wayne D. Perry and VFW Commander-in-Chief William J. “Doc” Schmitz honored 2020 Pennsylvania Voice of Democracy winner, Lillian Baird, at the Midwinter Conference held Feb. 1 in Gettysburg.
The high school essay contest encourages students to express themselves about democratic ideas and principles.
Lillian, a senior at Conestoga Valley High School, is the recipient of a free trip to Washington, D.C., where she will join other state winners for special activities.