Decades ago, Columbia students painted the windows of borough businesses with leaves and jack-o’-lanterns.
The tradition that stopped with the passage of time is being revived this year at the request of business owners.
With support and guidance from the school district’s two art teachers, Matthew Mikos and Aaron Santos, store windows are once again transforming into colorful streetside art galleries of pumpkins and ghosts, candy wrappers and spiders.
Students in fifth through eighth grades, along with a couple of high schoolers, have committed after-school and weekend hours to the window project, something that Santos says gives them a sense of ownership and an understanding that art can affect the community in a positive way.
It is tangible recognition that the students are “part of the town,’’ Mikos said.
About 10 downtown buildings, including Hinkle’s and the police station, are wearing the art — a collaboration of students and teachers. More are expected to be included as students prepare to create storefront images of winter and the holidays in the weeks to come.
Mikos and Santos are new to the district, whose arts emphasis is underscored by a club that also pulls from the expertise of local artist and volunteer Diana Thomas.
The commitment is there, so keep an eye on those windows.