The Columbia Education Foundation honored Hilary Hershey and Glenn C. Vogel as Distinguished Alumni in November.
A member of the Columbia Class of 1982, Hershey played basketball and was recognized as an outstanding Senior Athlete. She received a Master of Science degree in computer science at Johns Hopkins University, where she works as a cybersoftware system engineer in its Applied Physics Laboratory.
She focuses on applying defensive cybersolutions to Navy systems with a particular emphasis on submarine systems, according to a foundation news release. She has experience in leading internal research and development science and technology investment decisions related to sea control business efforts.
Hershey is also certified as a youth sports coach through the American Sport Education Program and as an official with the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials Board 134.
She played a key role in establishing Applied Physics Laboratory’s first LGBT affinity group, Allies in the Workplace. Her honors include diversity recognition awards as well as inclusion in the Columbia High School Sports Hall of Fame and Youth Sportsmanship Coach of the Year. She has been involved in metastatic breast cancer fundraising and awareness.
Vogel, a 1961 graduate of Columbia, was involved in football, track, basketball, Varsity C Club, National Honor Society and student council.
He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Pennsylvania State University, a Master of Science degree from University of Illinois to be followed by a doctorate in chemistry in 1970.
Vogel taught at Ithaca College, beginning his career as an assistant professor before becoming a full professor in 1982. Named professor emeritus of chemistry, he retired in 2003 after a 33-year career.
He received multiple grants from the National Science Foundation as well as from the Petroleum Research Fund, Research Corp. and W.R. Grace and Co. He was awarded a grant from and served as a president of the Florida Conference on Catalysis. He was the Ithaca College nominee for the Council for Advancement and Support of Education Professor of the Year Award in 1986.