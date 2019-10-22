Columbia Borough School District has unveiled a new app and website.
Parents, students, teachers and the community can stay up to date with access to real-time sports scores, the daily cafeteria menu, news from administrators, student stories, events, sponsorships and emergency notifications.
Visit the website at columbiabsd.org. For a short introduction video about the app, visit bit.ly/CBSDapp. You can download the app for free on both Google Play or the Apple App Store.
“It’s everything Columbia Borough,’’ the app video promises, “in your pocket.’’