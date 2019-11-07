Beth Haldeman, Cocalico School District assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, recently received the 2019 Mamana Award for Meritorious Service from the Pennsylvania Principals Association.
The award is given to an individual who has made significant contributions to the professional advancements of Pennsylvania principals and who shows dedication to the field of education, according to a news release.
Haldeman served as a principal in the Cocalico School District for 20 years prior to becoming assistant superintendent this past summer. She has been a member of the association for the past 19 years and served as president from 2016 to 2018.
Rotary Student of the Month
Erin Bock was recognized as Cocalico High School’s October Student of the Month by the Denver-Ephrata Area Rotary Club.
A senior, she is president of the National Honor Society, a member of the Leo Club, and a player on the girls volleyball and track and field teams.
She volunteers at Denver Elementary School and with the Plant the Seed of Learning program through WellSpan Ephrata.
National Honor Society
On Oct. 17, Cocalico High School held its annual National Honor Society induction. Twenty-two students were recognized for their excellence in the classroom as well as their dedication to service and volunteerism. Inducted were:
Juniors Meera Bhavani, Hannah Custer, Makayla DeVault, Leanne Digman, Elise Hollinger, Aleigha Kohl, Jenna Krick, Isabelle Mack, Alex Mellinger, Lauren Metzger, Melody Pha, Caitlin Ranck, Taylor Rathman, Brenton Sensenig, Olivia Sensenig, Aidan Sturtevant, Alayna Trynosky, Laura Whittaker and Alia Yang. Senior inductees were Kristina Davis, Jaden Greco and Nicolas Molignoni.