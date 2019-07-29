Five Cocalico High School students won medals in SkillsUSA state competition in April.
First-place finishers were Christian Hall, in heavy equipment; Ethan Martin, in painting and decorating; and Amos Smucker, in CNC, or computer numerical control, milling. All qualified for national competition. Second-place medalists were Evan Dunn, heavy equipment, and Geneva Rutt, extemporaneous speaking.
SkillsUSA is a national membership association serving high school, college and middle school students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health occupations, and for further education.
First-place winners in competition earlier in the year at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center were: Ivan Belousov, industrial motor control; Kaleigh Betz, pin design; Rachel Gehr, prepared speech; Emily Houck, Isabella Kohl and Alexia Rhoads, Health Knowledge Bowl; Ethan Martin, painting and decorating; Geneva Rutt, extemporaneous speaking; and Amos Smucker, CNC milling.
Learning about live event careers
On May 2, a group of 12 students from Cocalico High School traveled to Rock Lititz to participate in the Live Event Career Exploration Day. Rock Lititz teamed with Lancaster County STEM Alliance for the event.