Cocalico School District kicked off the new school year by adding 17 teachers, long-term substitutes and staff members. Teachers and staff members include:
District personnel: Tanner Carman, school psychologist.
Adamstown Elementary: Samantha Hackenburg, fifth grade; Abigail Sauder, learning support; and Jenna Yarger, physical education
High school: Erica Roth, technology education.
Middle school: Meredith Bechtel, library/media center; Thomas Garner, Kelsey Hogan and Mitchell Shober, all learning support; Adam Kennedy, technology education; Mason Musser, math; and Kelsey Wallace, science.
Joining the district as long-term substitutes are: Stephanie Noll, fifth grade, and Stephanie Shahade, fourth, at Adamstown; Eric Bowden, school counselor, Reamstown Elementary; and Luann Peiffer, world language, and Caleb Smith, art, both at the high school.
World History Digital Education Fellow
Georgette Hackman of Cocalico Middle School is one of 30 teachers selected as a World History Digital Education Fellow. The fellowship included a 10-day visit in July to the Republic of Korea that was focused on researching Korean history and culture.
After making their way through a competitive selection process, fellows were required to complete readings related to the live webinars on various topics about Korea, according to a news release. Teachers must also create a unique lesson plan connected to their trip to Korea and present about their experiences there.
Among the highlights of the trip were a visit to the demilitarization zone to see the 60-year-old border that divides the Korean people. Fellows visited Dorasan Station, the northernmost train station in South Korea, as well as the Third Tunnel of Aggression, which had been used during the Korean War. Additionally, fellows toured the Freedom Village, Daeseong-dong, which is close to the border.
“My trip to South Korea taught me the importance of representation of varied cultures in my teaching,’’ Hackman said in the release. “My students may not have the opportunity to travel the world, so it is my job to bring the world to them.’’
The trip was sponsored through the support of the Korea Foundation.