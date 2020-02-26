The Denver Lions Club recognized Cocalico High School seniors Noah Bennetch and Sybilla Gerhart as October and November Students of the Month, respectively.
Noah is a member of the soccer and tennis teams, National Honor Society, student government, Model United Nations and the Leo Club. He has been honored as Student of the Month for various subjects.
Part of the Global Scholars Program, Noah served as an LNP | LancasterOnline Democracy Day delegate, received a Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Bronze Presidential Service Award, and was a 2018 Central Pennsylvania HOBY Ambassador.
He volunteers at Habitat for Humanity, Glamour Gals Senior Citizen Makeovers, and service projects through HOBY. Last summer he traveled to Italy with the gifted program at Cocalico.
Sybilla is a member of the Leo Club, National Art Honor Society and NHS.
She served as tennis team co-captain in 2019. A member of the lacrosse team, she was a Lancaster-Lebanon All-Star in 2017 and 2018.
She helped to plant trees at the Denver House with the lacrosse team. Sybilla has also helped families at Pottery Night through the Leo Club. She has tutored Denver Elementary students with NHS.