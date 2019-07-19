Cocalico Middle School held its annual National Junior Honor Society Induction in May. Forty-six middle school students were recognized for their excellence in the classroom as well as their dedication to service and volunteerism. The students inducted were:
Seventh graders: Todd Becker, Brooke Bernard, Kyle Campbell, Mykhailina Drobot, Abigail Forrester, Kaitlyn Hurst, Paige Kochubka, Katelin Mattos, Emily Menet, Derrick Wenrich and Alyssa Wise.
Sixth graders: Josephine Ackerman, Kyra Arment, Natalie Brunick, Eva Burkholder, Gavriella Burton, Victoria Eberly, Brody Ebersole, Elle Fisher, Sophia Gervase, Daniel Gross, Madison Gruber, Riley Herr, Craig Hinkley, Erin Hostetter, Heather Hurst, Ava Jacobs, Alyson Kaley, Elisabeth Martin, Olivia Mason, Joey McGowan, Savannah Mitton, Ryan Moncavage, Addison Musser, Camden Ochs, Lindsey Ochs, Nicole Ochs, Logan Sensenig, Gretchen Showalter, Nolan Steiner, Hannah Tran, Melody Vang, Jacob Wambolt, Aaron Wilczek, Evan Zeni and Madison Zepp.
Class officers for 2019-20
Class officers for the upcoming school year were recently announced at Cocalico High School. These groups of leaders were chosen by their grade-level peers. (Please visit LancasterOnline.com/news/schools for photos.)
Senior class: Allison Dickson, treasurer; Carrie Buckwalter, president; Allyson Richwine, vice president; and Emily Fasnacht, secretary.
Junior class: Felicia Przydzial, treasurer; Naleah Sauder, president; Quin Rosado, vice president; and Laura Whittaker, secretary.
Sophomore class: Gabrielle Hagy, secretary; Bethany Elmore, treasurer; Megan McLaughlin, president; and Jordyn Santer, vice president.
Student government: Cameron Bibbus, sergeant at arms; Katie Ziegler, vice president; Carrie Buckwalter, president; Emily Fasnacht, secretary; and Noah Bennetch, treasurer.
National Honor Society: Noah Bennetch, treasurer; Austin Buskirk, vice president; Erin Bock, president; and Caitlin Fassnacht, secretary.