Pequea Valley High School science, technology, engineering and math learners received seven new tools recently that will give them a leg up in the rapidly changing local job market. The tools are programmable logic controllers designed to help PV learners master the tiny computers that are ubiquitous in modern electronic machines, from household appliances to sophisticated manufacturing machinery.
The PLCs are in the PV STEM lab thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Case New Holland Industrial Foundation. “The grant is the first of its kind from our CNH Industrial Foundation connected to the New Holland site/community,’’ a foundation spokesperson said in an email.
“The intent is for a long-term partnership to continue to evolve with the school district. The grant to Pequea Valley ... was very unique in terms of its connection with the annual CNH Industrial Educational Grants Program (initiated in 2018), which focuses specifically on transformative STEM education grants for local schools.”
Peter Caddick, who works in New Holland and who is the global platform manager for CNH Industrial, spoke briefly last month at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new equipment.
Caddick said that while some PV STEM graduates may eventually bring their skills to CNH plants, the grants to Pequea Valley and other nearby school districts are investments in the communities, rather than the company’s future workforce.
He said PLC skills are applicable in controlling manufacturing processes, HVAC systems, amusement park rides and a myriad of other processes.