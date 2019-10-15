U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-11th District, recently toured classrooms at the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center and met with students and instructors.
“These programs are providing students with the skills they need to succeed in a high-paying sustainable job,’’ a news release quoted Smucker as saying.
“It is no surprise to me that the Lancaster County CTC has been nationally recognized for the strength of their programs, led by top-notch faculty and staff.”
The congressman was particularly interested in methods that connect and build career pathways, producing a workforce that meets the needs of the business community.