For three weeks in June, Spanish immersion students, with the help of fourth grade teacher Karen Maddox, played games, watched movies and listened to music — all in Spanish.
Twenty-three students ages 5 to 11, along with five student helpers, explored and developed their language skills through games, Spanish song and dance, classic Spanish-language children’s movies and Spanish-language books.
The experience also provided students with a range of space-based activities such as building spaceships, watching historic video clips and reading both fiction and nonfiction books about the solar system. Campers ventured to Franklin & Marshall College, where they had a chance to look through the telescope at Joseph R. Grundy Observatory.
At the end of the camp, the students presented a “Reader’s Theater” program about the solar system — in Spanish, of course — and a recital of Spanish music and dance.
“I run these camps to provide Spanish enrichment opportunities for elementary students who are in Spanish immersion or have some Spanish in their background,” Maddox said in a news release.
“Parents are always looking for options for their children, especially those who don’t speak Spanish at home. And kids want to come because there are more fun activities than a typical school day and they get to be with their friends, too.”
Lancaster Mennonite is in its ninth year of a Spanish immersion kindergarten-through-eighth-grade education at the Locust Grove campus.
The program offers a “unique opportunity for students to develop their ability to speak, listen, read and write in both the Spanish and English language,’’ Principal Miles Yoder said in the release.
“The program begins in kindergarten and continues through the high school years. We prepare students to live in a bilingual world and understand Spanish-speaking cultures. Passionate Spanish immersion teachers allow students to thrive as they learn Spanish and prepare themselves for future service