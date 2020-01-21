School District of Lancaster students were invited to participate in the 12 Days of Nearpod challenge over the 2019-20 winter break.
More than 100 students completed the challenge, which required them to complete an interactive activity each day on a variety of subject areas using Nearpod, an instruction tool that allows students to interact with content, answer questions, and complete a variety of engaging activities, according to a news release.
Students who completed all 12 activities were recognized with certificates and prizes for their hard work. Buchanan Elementary students who completed the challenge were invited to a pizza party with their new principal, Justin Reese.
McCaskey musicians recognized
Saxophonist Josiah Groff, trombonist Andreas Denlinger and violinist Naomi Main successfully auditioned for upcoming District 7 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association events.
Naomi will perform in the orchestra festival concert at Lampeter-Strasburg High School at 3 p.m. Feb. 1. Josiah and Andreas will perform in the South Band Festival concert at Central York High School at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15.