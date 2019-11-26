Twice a week, Denver Elementary hosts a morning Brain Builders group for interested fourth and fifth graders who benefit from additional academic support. Club members, who come to school one hour early, arrive upbeat and anxious to get started with the activities, according to a news release.
During the last school year, those activities included an authentic, project-based learning experience called the Hamilton Tables.
It all began when the group’s facilitators and building principal talked about providing Brain Builders members an opportunity to apply the steps in the engineering design process with real-world experience.
They asked students what Brain Builders could design to improve learning at the school. The children agreed that “little tables” should be made for students to get away from their desks during collaborative learning and work done together on the floor.
Their plan originated from their own experiences working at a little table in the science, technology, engineering and math lab. Because the children settled on a project that had already been invented by another person, additional lessons on copyright and design improvements were taught. This led the children to a discussion about naming their new table after the original builder, a retired teacher and administrator, Robert Hamilton. Hence, the “Hamilton Table” moniker was born.
With a name and a plan, Brain Builders spent several mornings over a four-month period applying STEM skills. They created diagrams, took measurements, wrote instructions for the construction crew, requested permission and received approval for each step in the process.
Club members also spoke with adults at various stages of their work, conveying information and persuading teachers to include a table in their classrooms. Brain Builders analyzed data, filled in data sheets, wrote thank- you notes and assisted the wood shop during the staining process.
These students got a firsthand look at how each individual skill they practice in school is necessary for working adults who create functional items for life, the release noted.
In the spring of this year, the Brain Builders club members delivered a dozen tables to classrooms at Denver Elementary. Their mission accomplished, the tables are being initiated for this, their first full academic year at the school.
The Hamilton Table project has given students a learning experience that deepened their understanding, required the application of knowledge, and increased their levels of curiosity and STEM involvement.
The Denver engineers are already eyeing improvements to their first table design.
Stay tuned.