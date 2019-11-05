Hempfield High School hosted a daylong event for its 2,300 high school students Oct. 16. Called “Super Wednesday,” the event consisted of speakers, presentations, career exploration and group activities to better familiarize students with their options after school.
Keynote speaker was Dan Jurman, CEO of Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County. His presentation included this advice: In tough times, find people on whom to lean, do something you love, and work for something bigger than yourself, according to a news release.
Following Jurman’s remarks, freshmen headed into an escape room-style breakout activity themed around the value of a diploma and the importance of becoming involved in extracurricular activities.
Students also learned about the college search process, the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center, military careers and athletics.
Sophomores visited with speakers representing varied careers, from broadcasting to law to nursing to welding. Juniors participated in Preliminary SAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying testing.
Career shadowing, post-secondary school visits, community service, a college application workshop and a career exploration session were among the options for seniors.
“It was a great Super Wednesday thanks to everyone who worked behind the scenes to coordinate the various events and guests,’’ Hempfield Principal Jim Dague said in the release.
“Our students are more connected to their pathways to success after engaging in these activities.”