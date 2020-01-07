Food trucks were the talk of the 2010s, delivering cheap and unique eats to all kinds of places and launching cultlike followings.
Just before winter break, more than a dozen such trucks pulled into Cocalico Middle School’s recently renovated library, with student workers offering book reviews, themed menus — and, yes, real food — to classmates and staff.
The second Food Truck Festival didn’t involve any propane-powered grills. Rather, students designed mock trucks from craft paper and other art supplies. They then displayed their knowledge of a chosen book with signage, business cards, uniforms and food choices tied to specific characters or critical plot points.
At Savory Memories, hungry customers gobbled up spicy chocolate, tacos and apple cider inspired by the young adult science fiction novel, “The House of the Scorpion.”
Other trucks included the Hobbit Haunch, offering tea and biscuits from a truck decorated in whimsical pastel shades, with a golden key and an elusive ring.
At Things Not Seen, customers ordered dirt pudding and pigs in a blanket to illustrate a novel by the same name about a boy who wakes up invisible after using an electric blanket. The group’s tagline was “Invisibly Good!”
At Smokey Skies, diners could grab an iced coffee or lemon sweet cake inspired by “Nine, Ten: A September 11 Story.” The realistic fiction book follows four teens across the country in the days before the terrorist attack, and was a natural choice for Talen Popolis.
He watched the movie “Flight 93” over the summer and wanted to know more.
In November, seventh grade teachers Sarah Florea and Lauren Baxter let their students choose from a list of books appropriate for middle school and tried to guide student groups to titles that would fit their literacy levels.
Students were graded on background work that led up to the festival Dec. 20, with the final grade also taking into account their explanation of their theme and menu items, overall presentation and group participation. The goal was to have students go beyond plot and connect their titles to universal concepts.
“We want them to think about the book more deeply, to think about the mood, the time and the theme,” Florea said.
Each student was required to design a flyer for the event and invite at least three teachers so that they would be presenting to adults who had likely never read the book. About half the seventh grade class participated this semester. The others will have their own festival in spring.
At Savory Memories, Alana Ressler explained that Nancy Farmer’s “The House of the Scorpion” was about immigration, with a boy who doesn’t know he is a clone trapped in Opium, a made-up, poppy-filled country between Mexico and the U.S.
Braeden McCauley connected the truck’s chicken dish to doves, which were a recurring symbol of hope in the novel. He also explained the unappetizing link to the truck’s apple cider.
“The main character’s mother saved him by poisoning him,” McCauley said, later adding that a drink spiked with arsenic was meant to protect the boy from organ harvesters.
Connor Rupert’s homemade, habanero-spiked chocolates were a bestseller, even if no money exchanged hands.
“When you first taste it, it’s good but then the spice hits you like a train,” he said. That connected to the main character’s godfather, who started as a good character but became meaner during the novel.
Also working at Savory Memories were students Sofia Rivera and Melody Bang.