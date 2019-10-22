Alphabet puppets, STEM tools and an iPad are among the projects being funding through 11 Solanco Education Foundation Academic Venture Grants totaling $5,500. Grant recipients and their projects follow.
Jessica Ryan, English language teacher at the high school, Smith and Swift middle schools: theme books that correlate with National Geographic materials titled “Inside the USA.”
Lisa Tome, Swift learning support teacher: balance ball chairs, ergonomic stools and wobble chairs to enhance student attention and focus.
Alexandria DeCicco, Smith English teacher: “Escaping Ordinary Lessons With Breakout EDU,” boxes that bring an “escape-room” concept into the classroom. Students engage in learning as they solve problems to figure out the codes needed to crack multiple locks, according to a news release.
— Voices for Everyone via the purchase of a wireless microphone. Research shows that to comprehend speech clearly, students need to hear at more than two times the level of the average adult, the release noted. The microphone gives each student a voice in the classroom and allows students to connect with what others are saying.
Carrie Falduts, Smith physical education teacher: a GaGa ball kit to provide an additional physical activity for students at recess. It will also be used by teachers for classroom instruction and incentives.
Matt Himmelberger, Smith math teacher: Seeing (Scholastic) MATH in the Real World with the purchase of 35 yearlong subscriptions to Scholastic MATH magazine.
Kay Bandy, Bart-Colerain Elementary teacher: grant covering study materials, off-site instructional opportunities and registration fees for students to participate in the annual Lancaster County Junior Envirothon.
Jessica Knoll, Clermont teacher: Developing a 21st Century Skillset in Young Learners Through STEM. The grant purchased three coding robots that students use to design tasks and challenges aligned with reading, math and science essential questions. STEM picture books have also been purchased.
Leah Willis, Providence Elementary special education teacher: iLearn Through iPad with the purchase of one iPad Mini and two OSMO expansion applications, the Pizza Game and Coding Jam. For students in the learning support program, they supplement and enrich the direct instruction programs. OSMO enables the iPad to merge the power of physical play with the digital advantages of real-time feedback, according to the news release.
Susan Zunino, Providence emotional support teacher: a sensory room that includes a bubble tube, rocket ship tent, inflatable pea pod and exercise mat. All will help support students with autism, sensory processing and emotional needs.
Denise Deaven, Quarryville Elementary teacher: alphabet puppets for the kindergarten curriculum to help students learn the names and sounds of letters. Use of the puppets enhances student reading and public speaking skills.
Richard Miller, Quarryville teacher: the formation of an after-school Pokemon Club. The grant purchased Pokemon card decks and protective card sleeves. Playing Pokemon builds math and reading skills, strategy skills, and sportsmanship, the release noted.