Nearly two dozen teachers and staff members are new to positions in Solanco schools and classrooms for the 2019-20 school year.
Those elementary teachers and staff members are, top photo from left, Allison Hower and Stacey Pinno-Maurer, both first grade at Clermont; Emily Garber, extended day kindergarten at Bart-Colerain and kindergarten at Providence; Maryanne Robertson, longterm fifth-grade substitute, Bart-Colerain; Shae Lynch, fifth grade, Clermont; Ashley Gilgore, school counselor at Bart-Colerain; and Olivia Laurer (second grade), Susan Zunino (emotional support) and Krista Groff (autistic support), all at Providence.
New secondary faculty and staff members are, middle photo above, front row from left, Samantha Heffner, life skills support teacher at the high school; Ellie Wright, eighth-grade Leadership, Education and Academic Development teacher at Smith Middle School; Erin Phillips, band teacher, fourth through eighth grades; and Nick Nobile, speech pathologist at the high school, Smith and Bart-Colerain; and, back row, teachers Brandon Smith, computers, Swift Middle School; Erin Groff, seventh-grade LEAD at Smith; Kacie Hershey, fitness at schools throughout the district; and Dillon Maurer, ninth-grade advanced English.
New staff serving students are, photo above, from left, Marla Davis, districtwide occupational therapist; Michele Haverly, kindergarten-through-12th grade itinerant autistic support teacher; and Michelle Rohrer, district special education consultant.
In addition, Sara Parrish is the new high school assistant principal; Billie Corbin is principal at Providence; and Chris Keeler is Solanco’s new director of special education.