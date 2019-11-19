Veritas Academy, a classical Christian school in Leola, hired five new teachers for the 2019-20 school year. These new teachers and their roles are:
— Kikuli Mwanukuzi, upper school math, physics and physical science.
— Harry Myrick, Calculus I and II, geometry and sixth grade math.
— Jannah Esbenshade, grammar school (first through sixth grade) science.
— Stacy Eberly, grammar school (kindergarten through sixth grade) art.
— Pamela Carlson, Logic I and II and math concepts.
In addition, Meghan Lake has been promoted to director for Veritas Preschool. She has served as a prekindergarten and preschool teacher at Veritas since 2014.
“Our mission is to cultivate loving, serving, thinking students,” Ty Fisher, head of school, said in a news release.
“I am amazed each year by the quality of the people that God calls to Veritas Academy from all over the county, the country, and the world to teach and serve at our school.’’
Manheim Central Spanish teacher honored
Megan Flinchbaugh, a Spanish teacher at Manheim Central High School, was named Pennsylvania Modern Language Association Teacher of the Year at the organization’s annual fall conference Oct. 26.
At the national level, she has served on the board of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica as editor of Albricias. She serves the state language group as editor of its annual journal, Pennsylvania Language Forum, and as such sits on the executive council.
She hopes to continue her work with the state organization as second vice president.
Together with colleague Nathan Campbell, Flinchbaugh co-founded the regional Association of World Language Educators to offer professional development and consulting to world language teachers and departments.
In the classroom, she strives to inspire a love of Spanish and lifelong language learning among her students, who describe her as hardworking, passionate, encouraging and supportive, according to a news release.